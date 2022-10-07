KT Tunstall Dishes on New Album ‘Nut’

Cortney Armitage

Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall is back with a new album, “Nut.”

It’s the third in trilogy of records tackling themes of spirit, body, and mind.

One of the first singles, “Canyons,” is KT’s take on the mazes and journeys of the mind.

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke with KT, who quipped, “It’s my favorite song on the record. I wouldn’t usually say that, as it’s unfair to all the other songs, but they are just going to have to deal with it!”