’90 Day Fiancé’ Alums Elizabeth & Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2

“90 Day Fiancé” couple Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are parents again!

Days ago, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy who they named Winston Leo.

On Friday, Andrei posted a series of photos of their bundle of joy. He wrote, “I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!!Welcome to the world! And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night❤️❤️.”

Elizabeth posted her own Instagram, adding, “HE’S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long. Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four.”

The couple are also the parents of daughter Ellie. Elizabeth added, “Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother ‘Win’! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I’m loving it so much!!!”

The pair announced they were expecting in March. At the time, Elizabeth showed off her growing baby bump in a family photo.

She wrote on Instagram, “We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

Andrei gushed, “We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister.”

Elizabeth and Andre would find love on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé,” getting married in Tampa.