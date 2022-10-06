Taylour Paige Marries Rivington Starchild

Getty Images

“Zola” actress Taylour Paige is taking the next major step in her relationship with fashion designer Rivington Starchild.

The pair tied the knot on Wednesday, the same day she turned 32.

Some of the guests to attend the wedding include her “Zola” co-star Riley Keough, her “Hit the Floor” co-star Logan Browning, and Georgie Flores.

Browning shared some photos from Taylour and Rivington’s wedding on her Instagram. She captioned the pics, “10.5.22 🤍 ‘she is good.’”

Paige announced their engagement just two weeks ago.

Along with flashing her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, she wrote, “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.”

Taylour previously dated “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, but they seemingly called it quits in early 2021. He is now dating Ciarra Pardo.