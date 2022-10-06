Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement to Andrew Nixon

Amy Brenneman/Instagram

Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon are engaged!

Walsh spilled the news during an Instagram Live session with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman.

Kate was home in Perth at the time, and during the conversation, Andrew walked into the shot.

Walsh shared, “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé” as Nixon smiled and waved.

Amy told Andrew, “She just 100 percent outed your engagement.”

Kate confirmed the news, saying, “I did, I just outed our engagement.”

Fans also caught a glimpse of her diamond ring during the call.

DailyMail.com reports Kate and Andrew met on a cruise, and have been dating since early 2020. Walsh moved to Australia to quarantine with the farmer.

Since then she has been splitting her time between the U.S. and Australia.

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh caught up with Kate Walsh last year, who shared what she misses about the U.S. when she is Down Under.

She said, “I’m not going to lie to you: I miss potato chips… I may have ordered French onion soup online to make onion dip for potato chips.”

Kate recently reprised her role as Addison Montgomery on “Grey’s Anatomy” for Season 18, and it was recently revealed she will be back as a recurring character for Season 19!