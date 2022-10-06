Kanye West Will Sit Down for ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Interview

Getty

On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson is broadcasting an exclusive interview with Kanye West on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

During the episode, Kanye weighs in on the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirt, current affairs, and his political views.

Earlier this week, Kanye sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

He raised even more eyebrows when he commented on the Black Lives Matter movement. He wrote on Instagram, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] over. You’re welcome.”

According to TMZ, Kanye arrived in Los Angeles from Paris on Thursday. He then met up with Tucker for the lengthy interview.

The outlet notes that Kanye shared his take on the perception that he is a bully, arguing that Hollywood actually “bullies” him.

After his latest fashion choice, Gigi Hadid called him a “bully” on Instagram while defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

When Karefa-Johnson called his clothing line “irresponsible” on Instagram, Kanye came back at her by posting photos of her, writing on Instagram, “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

While some have labeled him a “bully,” he refutes it in the interview, sources told TMZ.