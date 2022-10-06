“Home Economics” star Caitlin McGee, 34, is a first-time mom!

On Wednesday, McGee announced that she welcomed a baby girl with husband Patrick Woodall on September 27.

They named their bundle Juniper.

She gushed on Instagram, “I love her so much it makes my heart hurt. Juniper McGee Woodall not to be weird but we're obsessed with you. Very happy to be your Mom lil bug 🤍🐛🥹."

Caitlin also included a series of photos of their precious little one.

McGee worked on the set of “Home Economics” until the very end of her pregnancy.

She recently revealed, “I had my last day of Home Ec this week as baby is arriving LITERALLY any second. Not gonna lie working those hours, night shoots, extreme heat etc. was challenging to say the least. But I f— did it and I'm proud.”

Caitlin continued, “Thank god for my cast and crew who took such good care of me the past few months while I waddled around and hid my bump behind various comically large props. And to people who give birth, you are incredible. I have a newfound respect for anyone who brings a person into the world, it's not easy 🫶."

In May, McGee announced she was pregnant. She wrote, “Well we're making a person Well we're making a person. From scratch!"

Showing some love for Patrick, she shared, “And thank you to my wonderful hub for being a truly outstanding partner— holding my hair back, cleaning out puke buckets, buying every cereal and popsicle in the county— to name a few. You're a good one P, I adore you."