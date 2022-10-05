Broadway Star Adam Pascal & Wife Cybele Pascal Split After 24 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Broadway actor Adam Pascal, 51, and his food writer wife of nearly 24 years Cybele Pascal are calling it quits.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, Cybele, 53, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

While no separation date is listed, the documents note that the couple are working together to determine spousal support and how to split up their properties and assets.

They have two adult children, Lennon, 22, and Monte, 18, so custody will not be an issue.

The couple started dating in 1996 and tied the knot two years later.

Years ago, Cybele showed some love for Adam in honor of their 20th wedding anniversary. She wrote on Instagram, “I love you forever Adam. Peaks and valleys, wild and stormy, and the calm between. Life has not been easy on us. But so far we always make it through. And wind up with joy."

She added, “Marriage is beautiful, marriage is work, marriage is fun, marriage is a journey and marriage is a choice. And I still choose you!"

Pascal received a Tony nomination for his work as Roger in the Broadway musical “Rent.” He would go on to play the role in the movie adaptation of the musical in 2005.