Gabby Windey on Wanting to Quit ‘DWTS’ and Fiancé Erich Schwer’s Support (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy after Bond Night in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom.

Gabby got candid about feeling like she wants to quit “every day” and how her fiancé Erich Schwer supports her. She shared, “He’s just so encouraging… He’s like ‘You got this, just do your best… Your best is good enough for everybody.’”

Gabby stressed, “He just wants me to be happy.”

ABC

Val praised Gabby, saying, “She’s doing great. I mean, she’s exceeding expectation, I think… She’s tied for the top and tonight was different because I think the first two shows, we kind of were below the radar... So we had that surprise element. Now, we’re coming in as a couple that people expect a certain type of performance from, and now it’s a new level of expectation.”