Celebrity News October 04, 2022
’80s Icons Heaven 17 Dish on First-Ever North American Tour
Chris Youd
Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory, the ’80s synth-pop group Heaven 17 known for songs like “Let Me Go,” “Temptation,” and “Penthouse and Pavement,” have hit the road!
After a 40-year career, the duo are bringing their layered and epic grooves to a U.S. town near you for their first-ever North American tour.
“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler caught up with Martyn and Glenn at the start of their tour.
