Getty Images

Days ago, Rihanna broke the Internet and shook the music world when it was revealed that she was headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe knew the news before it broke. He told “Extra” while promoting his 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosting gig, “I knew this for months and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!”

He raved about RiRi, who he described as "The Black Marilyn Monroe," saying, “We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary.”

Fat Joe is also excited about the BET Hip Hop Awards. He shared, “I've been waiting my whole life for this moment… There's no way to describe how honored I am to represent hip hop music.”

He stressed, “To know that, out of everybody, BET picked me to be the host… I am high on adrenaline… I call it the hip hop holy spirit.”

As for the big-time performers, he teased, “The performances are going to be incredible… I am honored I'll be hosting the Hip Hop Awards with such amazing talent… from the youth to the OGs.”

OG rapper Trina will be honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

Drake leads the pack with 14 nominations, while Kanye is second with 10.

As for who he wants to win big at the show, Fat Joe said, “I’m for the artist that put their pain and their story into their music — that's who I root for. Those guys who really deserve it and put in that work.”

Fat Joe has been putting in the work for his one-man comedy show based on his upcoming memoir “Fat Joe: The Book of Jose”! He quipped, “If it’s funny, laugh, if it makes you cry, cry.”

“Fat Joe: The Book of Jose” comes out November 15.