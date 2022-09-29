Chelsea Clinton Calls Teasing Mom Hillary ‘One of the Great Joys in My Life’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea made it a mother-daughter date night at the Variety Power of Women event in Beverly Hills.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the women on the red carpet, where they opened up about working together on their show “Gutsy.”

Chelsea said, “It’s been so much fun like I knew it would be meaningful because I knew the women who were sharing their stories and their time with us were incredible and we would learn so much I didn't know though it would be so much fun and it was a lot of fun.”

Hillary added, “She got to make fun of me, on camera, all the time.”

The former first daughter revealed she loves to make fun of her mom, teasing, “It is one of the great joys in my life as I’m sure every daughter can relate to.”

Jenn went on to ask what it means to them to be “gutsy.” Hillary shared, “We’re focused on women… when they have to be gutsy, when they have to reach deep down and make a tough decision but I also think what we tried to do was to highlight women who were not just gutsy for themselves – as important as that is – but they were trying to be gutsy for other people.”

She continued, “They were trying to solve problems they were trying to make the world a better place and so we wanted to really highlight that. Yeah, having to be gutsy is part of the human experience but use that gutsiness, that resilience that determination, to get out there and do something for some other people as well.

The “Gutsy” women were also making a plea for women’s rights.

Chelsea said, “Right now, we need women in our country to be gutsy because our rights are being taken away... While certainly abortion is no longer a fundamental human right that it was for most of my life until a few months ago, we know that birth control, equal marriage, the right to privacy are also potentially at risk, so we all need to be gutsy to push back on these efforts to take us back, because I want to go back.”

Jenn asked, “How do we get a woman elected president, please?”

Hillary said, “We start by electing people who are going to stand up for women in general, in our politics, and then we get behind a woman who will lead that movement so that we have the same rights that I had, that my daughter has, and that I want my granddaughter to have.”