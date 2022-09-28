Selena Gomez's Cryptic Post Before Hailey Bieber Interview Dropped

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber’s full interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast hit the airwaves, but how does her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez feel about it?

In the interview, Hailey got candid about rumors that she stole Justin from Selena. The model also revealed that she has spoken to Gomez since marrying Bieber.

A day before the full interview dropped, Selena posted an Instagram story, a repost from her mental health advocacy site Wondermind.

Instagram

The image was a circle of emotions, ranging from happy, sad, proud, and fear.

Wondermind’s original post read, “Sometimes it can seem seem impossible to describe exactly how you're feeling. Enter: The Feelings Wheel ✨.”

The post continued, “There are a few different versions of feelings wheels floating around, but this one was created by Dr. Gloria Willcox. The goal: To help you drill down into what you're *really* feeling so that you're better able to recognize (and maybe even share) your emotions.”

In Selena’s Instagram Story, she asked her followers, “How are you feeling?”

In case you didn’t know, Justin was on-again, off-again with Selena until 2018. He also briefly dated Hailey in 2015 before reconnecting in 2018.

Justin and Selena reportedly split for the final time in May 2018. Two months later, he proposed to Hailey. They were married that November.

During her “Call Her Daddy” interview, Hailey gave her take on all the drama surrounding her engagement to Bieber, telling Cooper, “First of all, I think one thing is that we’re both really young… I think the timing was very rapid and very fast, which now being four years past that looking back at it, I totally get it… but it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly we were right because here we are four years later.”

She added, “And I think just the timeline of where he was at before we got back together and what was going on and there was just a lot happening.”

Hailey explained, “The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are like me and him.”

Sensing the timeline was about Selena, Alex asked, “Your husband was in a very public relationship, they were kids, people were obsessed with the idea of them. People were confused on the timeline you are talking about of like ‘Is she a homewrecker?’ So I guess my question is Hailey, were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”

Bieber insisted, “No,” adding, “I can say, period, point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it.”

She went on to say, “I understand, again, how it looks for the outside, and there is a lot of perception there, but that was a situation that I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there is a very long history there. It is not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot but I know it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

The model emphasized, “I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf, again, because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for that to happen in a healthy way.”

She added, “I know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together is because it was very much completely closed.”