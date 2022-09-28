‘Heartland’ Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

Getty Images

Tragically, Robert Cormier, who starred as Finn Cotter in “Heartland,” has died at 33.

Cormier passed away in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, on Friday, and his sister Stephanie tells The Hollywood Reporter that he died due to injuries from a fall.

His obituary reads, “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends.”

The obituary continues, “Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

“Heartland” remembered Robert on Instagram with a post that read, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

UPtv, which airs “Heartland,” posted its own tribute to the star on Instagram.

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” it reads. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. 🕊️”

Robert appeared in Season 15 of “Heartland” (2021), and is expected to be seen in Season 16, which premieres October 2.

Fans also know him as Kit Jennings on Netflix’s “Slasher” (2019). He also appeared on the TV shows “Designated Survivor” (2016), “Ransom” (2019), and “American Gods” (2021), and in the films “Firecrackers” and “Pyrenees” (both 2018).