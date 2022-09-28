Hailey Bieber Reveals She’s Spoken with Selena Gomez Since Marrying Justin

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about rumors she stole husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in the new episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The star also reveals she has spoken to Gomez since marrying Justin.

Much of the drama stems from Justin’s past with both women. He was on-again, off-again with Selena until 2018. He also briefly dated Hailey in 2015 before reconnecting in 2018.

Justin and Selena reportedly split for the final time in May 2018. Two months later, he proposed to Hailey. They were married that November.

Cooper asked Bieber to explain “why the Internet was so angry over your engagement to Justin.”

Hailey said, “First of all, I think one thing is that we’re both really young… I think the timing was very rapid and very fast, which now being four years past that looking back at it, I totally get it… but it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly we were right because here we are four years later.”

She added, “And I think just the timeline of where he was at before we got back together and what was going on and there was just a lot happening.”

Hailey explained, “The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are like me and him.”

Sensing the timeline was about Selena, Alex asked, “Your husband was in a very public relationship, they were kids, people were obsessed with the idea of them. People were confused on the timeline you are talking about of like ‘Is she a homewrecker?’ So I guess my question is Hailey, were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”

Bieber insisted, “No,” adding, “I can say, period, point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it.”

She went on to say, “I understand, again, how it looks for the outside, and there is a lot of perception there, but that was a situation that I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there is a very long history there. It is not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot but I know it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

The model insisted, “I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf, again, because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for that to happen in a healthy way.”

She added, “I know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together is because it was very much completely closed.”

Hailey also opened up about the online haters, saying, “I think it's sad. I think it’s sad to be against someone’s happiness. I think it’s sad to not wish somebody well — who am I supposed to be that would be acceptable — and then that means I’m living for other people, and that means I’m being a people-pleaser, which I struggle with a lot.”

Did they ever ask for Selena to help put an end to the harassment that Hailey went through? Bieber said, “No, but I will say that she has been in this industry much longer than I have and maybe there is something she knows about… that it wouldn’t fix anything.”

Hailey insisted, “She doesn’t owe me anything, neither of us owe anybody anything, except respect. I respect her a lot.”

Alex asked, “Have you guys ever spoken?”

Bieber said, “Yes,” and Cooper clarified, “After your marriage?” Hailey confirmed, “Yes, so that’s why I’m like, it is all respect, all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened then we’re good and if we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine.”

Hailey added it brought her “a lot of peace.”