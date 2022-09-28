‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Sarah Herron Expecting First Child

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Sarah Herron, 35, has a bun in the oven!

Sarah and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first child, a baby boy who is due in May 2023.

While she’s only seven weeks pregnant, Herron is sharing the news early. She told Us Weekly, “I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one. One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

The pair were able to get pregnant with the help of IVF. She explained, “We have been trying to get pregnant for exactly two years. We started trying to conceive naturally in 2020, but after seven months of no luck, we turned to fertility testing which confirmed that I had Diminished Ovarian Reserve. As soon as we learned my diagnosis, we immediately turned to IVF with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh.”

She went on, “We are excited and hopeful for our near future, but also realize that we are still in the first trimester and have a long road ahead of us."

Herron is also preparing herself for her changing pregnancy body. She said, “I’m most looking forward to the changing perspectives and appreciation I will have for my body. As someone who has struggled with body image, I know with certainty this area of change will be difficult for me, but I feel safe and prepared for what lies ahead!"

Sarah also showed her appreciation to Dylan, who she calls “so supportive and gentle through this process.” She gushed, “Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”

Sarah and Dylan have been engaged for a year.

In May 2021, she broke the news of their engagement after four years together. She wrote on Instagram, “To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T. I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

