Kelly Ripa on When She’ll Leave ‘Live’ — She’s Been ‘Quiet Quitting’ for Years (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa started her epic run on “Live” next to the king of daytime Regis Philbin. Now, nearly two decades later — with time opposite Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest — is she thinking about quitting her hit show?

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kelly and asked how many years she thinks she has left hosting the show. Kelly answered, “Oh, gosh!... I think about it all the time… I've been quiet quitting for at least 10 years, maybe 15. I do believe in shepherding in somebody new. I would like to — in the not-too-distant future — see that somebody gets to ingratiate themselves into our audiences' life.”

She added, “It’s like a long-term discussion, when everybody thinks the time is right, and it would be a universal decision — then that’s the time.”

Right now, Kelly is writing about her life in her new book "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories."

She opens up about her marriage to Mark Consuelos, her life in the spotlight, and the drama behind the scenes on her show.

Katie asked, “You talk about how the media treated you after Regis left the show. Why do you feel that fallout fell on you?”

Ripa explained, “I think it is very easy to pit two people against each other, and better still if you can vilify the woman. It was tough because there are certain things you learn to compartmentalize. And so going back and reading my journals was enormously taxing for me. And there were times I actually handed things to Mark and said… ‘Can you read this? Because I actually can't read it anymore.’ Mark was my champion throughout this entire process. We've been together for 27 years, and for 27 years he has been an endless source of comfort.”

In the book, Kelly holds nothing back when it comes to her husband, even confessing she once passed out during sex and woke up in the E.R.

Katie noted, “You guys still have a very healthy sex life… what do your kids think about how open you guys are?”

Ripa replied, “They think it's gross and disgusting and nobody wants to picture their parents that way, ever.”

Krause asked, “When there is a problem in a marriage, what is the key to finding your way back?”

Ripa told her, “Compromise. Mark and I always say when two people negotiate anything, you should both walk away mildly dissatisfied. But ultimately, the end goal is both people got a little of what they wanted. No one person should always say, ‘You always win.’ That's not a marriage.”