Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumors She Stole Justin from Selena Gomez

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is ready to speak her truth in a new episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

A new teaser reveals Alex asks her directly about rumors she was romantically involved with her husband Justin Bieber while he was still with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Cooper asks, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?"

Hailey answers, "This is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this, ever."

"A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from, 'Oh, you stole him,'" Hailey says. "It's about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth."

Much of the drama stems from Justin’s past with both women. He was on-again, off-again with Selena until 2018. He also briefly dated Hailey in 2015 before reconnecting in 2018.

Justin and Selena split for the final time in May 2018. Two months later, he proposed to Hailey. They were married that November.

Earlier this year, Hailey addressed online hater, seeming to acknowledge people trolling her over Selena.

She wrote, "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

On camera she said, "Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please."

The model added, "Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Selena is also opening up to fans in her own way. Her new documentary “My Mind and Me” drops on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Apple’s website says, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Watch the trailer!