Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Red-Carpet Collision with LL Cool J — Watch! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who just won an Emmy for her role on "Abbott Elementary,” was a presenter at the iHeart Music Fest, where “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with her on the red carpet.

Telling “Extra” about her epic Emmy speech, Sheryl said, “There was no preparation into that speech because, one, I didn't think it was going to be me. I went there in absolute support of my cast and other people. And when I heard ‘Sheryl Lee Ralph,’ I thought I was just going to fall out.”

Ralph also opened up about Jimmy Kimmel playing dead during an onstage Emmy prank as her co-star Quinta Brunson accepted her own Emmy.

Alecia asked, “Were we okay with Jimmy Kimmel's apology to Quinta?”

Sheryl said, “You know something? As long as Jimmy Kimmel said ‘I'm sorry’ and the way he did, I am happy with that. We love Jimmy Kimmel… It was a very nice gesture.”

And she was even happier to be presenting to LL Cool at the iHeart event, saying, “I love a man who can lick his lips with such class.”

In fact, Sheryl and LL even had an “Extra” run-in on the red carpet! LL saw her talking with Alecia and came up for a hug. Ralph said, “There he is. So I just said your name and here you are.” Talking to LL, she said, “I am presenting to you.”

LL told her, “I look forward to it. Yeah, I look forward to it. Let's do it… No doubt.” Complimenting her outfit, he said, “I like that belt buckle.” She told him with a laugh, “Thank you, baby.”

Breaking down her look, she said her dress was by Pantora from “Making the Cut.”

Sheryl said, “This young woman… she reached out to me because I had worn one of her pieces for the premiere of ‘Abbott Elementary’ for the first season. And I said, ‘I would love to.’ And my daughter is my stylist, and the two of them have now formed a nice bond and I get great clothes.”