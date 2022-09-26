Celebrity News September 26, 2022
Rachel Lindsay Reveals Why Rihanna Is Her Favorite Celeb Interview
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she dished on her favorite celebrity interview so far.
When Jennifer asked who her favorite interviews were with or people she “freaked out over,” Rachel said, “Other than you… Rihanna.”
She explained, “I am a big fan of Rihanna and it takes a lot to make me nervous.”
Rachel interviewed the singer for “Extra” in September 2021 for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.
Lindsay recalled, “So she walks up and the first thing she said to me was, ‘Hey, Boo!’ and I’m like, ‘Me? Is she talking to me?’ Just so cool with it. And then I started stammering over my words because I wasn’t expecting her to approach me in that way. We go on, we are doing the whole interview… She is so uplifting, so great, so down-to-earth, and then afterward she says, ‘Hey, I listen to you, keep doing what you’re doing…’ She took the time to support me and encourage me… She was everything.”
