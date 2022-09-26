New Details About Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Resting Place

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was interred at Windsor Castle on September 19, and now there are new details about her final resting place.

Buckingham Palace posted an Instagram photo revealing her ledger stone. In the caption, the Palace wrote, “A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The message continued, “The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

CNN also reports the slab is “hand-carved from Belgian black marble and features brass letter inlays” for the names on the stone.

Those names include the Queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as her own name and that of her husband, Prince Philip. Under each name is the person’s year of birth and death.

CNN points out a garter star separates the couples’ names, noting all four were part of the Order of the Garter, an order of chivalry dating back to 1348.

Windsor Castle has been closed since the Queen’s death on September 8, but will re-open September 29. At that time, the public will be able to visit the Queen’s final resting place.