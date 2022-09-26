Meghan King & Mike Johnson on Intimate Time in Vegas (Exclusive)

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Over the weekend, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King and Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson had everyone talking with their cozy red-carpet appearance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas!

“Extra” spoke with Meghan and Mike about spending time together in Vegas.

While Meghan noted that they were there for “the beats,” Mike added, “We’re here to move.”

When they were asked if they were going to be “together” at the festival, King quipped, “You’re literally interviewing us together.”

As for who she was excited to see, Meghan answered, “I want to see Diplo.” Mike chimed in, “You can’t take mine.”

When we noted their similar answers, Mike joked, “You can stretch it.”

King was also in town recording her new podcast “Intimate Knowledge.” She added, “It’s been a lot of fun, but just, like, a lot of intimacy.”

Mike noted that he likes to eat when he’s in Las Vegas. When Meghan asked, “What did you eat, room service?” He responded with a smile, “Don’t be me calling me out like that.”

Meghan commented, “What’d you eat? We didn’t go anywhere.” Mike said, “Today we couldn’t. Today was a busy day.”

When Mike expressed his love of concerts, Meghan commented, “We were gonna see a burlesque show last night,” with Mike saying, “But we didn’t get to go.”