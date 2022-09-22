Scooter Braun & Yael Cohen Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have finalized their divorce, reports Us Weekly.

The news comes about one year after their split.

Scooter and Yael, married since 2014, did have a prenuptial agreement.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Scooter will keep several properties and cars, more than 100 pieces of art, four golf carts and an electric scooter.

They will have joint legal and physical custody of their children Jagger, 7, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3. Braun, who acknowledged he may not have the kids 50 percent of the time due to work, will pay Cohen $60,000 per month in child support. He will also pay for the children’s medical and dental insurance.

Scooter, a music industry executive, filed for divorce in July 2021 citing irreconcilable differences.

Just before the split news broke, Braun celebrated their 7-year-anniversary on Instagram.

Alongside a wedding photo, he wrote, “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

Prior to the split Yael also opened up to Us Weekly about their marriage and how they found time for each other.

She said in March 2020, “I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that’s at home and sometimes that’s out, but being intentional and purposeful because that’s our time.”