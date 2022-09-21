Kim Kardashian to Receive Giving Tree Award at 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kardashian has been a longtime supporter of Baby2Baby, and the organization credits her with donating half a million dollars and $5 million worth of goods to women and children served by the nonprofit. She has also used her social media presence to raise awareness of Baby2Baby’s efforts in times of crisis.

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a statement, “We are extremely proud to recognize Kim Kardashian as this year’s Giving Tree Award honoree. She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need. Her platform is unparalleled and we are so grateful that she is choosing to spotlight our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve.”