Zach Shallcross Named New ‘Bachelor’

Fans got to know Shallcross on Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Despite being one of Rachel’s finalists, they parted ways after the fantasy suites.

So far, we know he’s a 26-year-old tech executive who splits his time between Anaheim Hills, CA and Texas. He’s looking for “the one,” and has a great marriage to look to as a guide. His parents have been married for more than 30 years!