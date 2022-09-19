Post Malone Gives Update After Bad Fall Onstage

Post Malone took to Twitter to update fans on his condition after taking a nasty fall onstage in St. Louis.

TMZ reports the star was performing “Circles” at Enterprise Center on Saturday when he fell down hard about halfway through his show. Watch the video below, and see an even closer angle here.

Medics had to help him off stage, but he returned 15 minutes later, visibly in pain, to perform “Rockstar” and “Cooped Up.”

At the time, he blamed a hole onstage, and further explained what happened in his Twitter video.

Warning: Strong Language

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar is on the guitar stand and it goes down and there is this big-a** hole,” adding, “So I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass,” saying the hole “got me pretty good.”

The star added, “We just got back from the hospital, everything is good… They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a** on the tour.”

Malone thanked fans for waiting for him to return to stage, saying, “Thank you for your love and thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself.”