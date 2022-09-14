'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela Marries Nicholas Hardy

Christine Flower

“Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela is married!

Vanessa and her beau Nicholas Hardy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Of how they decided on their wedding venue, Villela revealed to Brides.com, “I have very strong family roots within San Diego and the Fairmont was one of the favorite places for my late sister Jackie to visit. It seemed like the perfect place to bring the family back together."

Vanessa and Nicholas wanted their wedding to be “magical and cinematic.” The couple explained, “We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people's minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story."

There were 69 guests at the wedding.

Vanessa were three different looks on her special day, including a Galia Lahav strapless gown. She shared, “The moment I tried it one I felt magic and my friends were crying. I just felt it. It was the perfect dress for my wedding.”

Nick wore a black tuxedo designed by Zeglio Custom Clothiers.

As for how he felt when he saw Vanessa walking down the aisle, Nick said, “Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn't fall over."

After the couple exchanged vows, they released doves to celebrate their marriage.

The pair then took the dance floor for their First Dance to Céline Dion’s hit song “Because You Loved Me.”

Vanessa’s brother Tony also performed a surprise rendition of “Music of the Night” from “Phantom of the Opera.” They gushed, “He was perfection! The setting was sensational. There wasn't a dry eye in the audience."

At the after-party, Vanessa performed “I Love You Baby” to Nicholas.

The pair met in the fall of 2020. She dished, “We met online as friends. He was in England and I was here in L.A. It was an instant amazing connection we felt and after three months of beautiful friendship, we met in person in Mexico. It has been a fairytale since then."