Quinta Brunson & Olivia Wilde Set to Be Recognized at WIF Honors 2022

Getty Images

Some big names will be honored at the 2022 WIF Honors!

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Don’t Worry Darling” screenwriter Katie Silberman, and “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde will all be recognized with the Crystal Award for Advocacy.

The award honors women who are creating more opportunities for the advancement of women working throughout the screen industries.”

Jane Fonda will present the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award to “I May Destroy You” star Michaela Coel.

Other presenters include Viola Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In a statement, the WIF Honors Committee co-chairs Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins said, “The storytellers in this year’s class of WIF honorees are beacons for the kind of creative talent and exceptional leadership that makes a real impact on our industry. Each of them has impressed us not only with their work, but with the change they are effecting behind the scenes.”

WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer added, “In a year where the impact of regressive trends is being felt by entertainment industry workers and people throughout our nation, WIF is honoring women who embody the tenacity it takes to forge forward—in our careers, as well as in our activism and entrepreneurship. As WIF gears up to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, we are keenly focused on not letting the progress that we’ve made over the past five decades slip away.”