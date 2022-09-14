Prince William & Prince Harry Walk Together in Procession Honoring Queen Elizabeth

Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited again to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Despite a royal rift, the brothers joined other family members for a procession through London as the Queen’s casket was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

As they walked, Harry was flanked by William and their cousin Peter Phillips. Notably, Peter had walked between the two brothers at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral procession in 2021.

Other royals joining the walk for Queen Elizabeth included her children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

People reports William’s wife Kate Middleton and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle arrived to Westminster Hall by car, as did Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew did not wear military uniforms during the procession, as they are not working members of the royal family.

In a previous statement, Harry’s spokesperson said, “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, but he was stripped of three honorary military titles when he decided to step away from his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The procession comes after the royals gathered on Tuesday night as Queen Elizabeth II’s casket arrived in London.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all on hand for the casket’s arrival at Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also there to receive Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, which was taken on the state hearse.

Meanwhile, the state funeral is set to take place on September 19. On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a procession that starts at 10:44 a.m. local time.