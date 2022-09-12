John Stamos Talks Having More Kids and Reveals He Would Join MCU in a ‘Heartbeat’ (Exclusive)

John Stamos talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about Season 2 of his series “Big Shot,” opening up about his son Billy.

Stamos stars as Westbrook School for Girls basketball coach Marvyn Korn in the Disney+ series “Big Shot.” He told Katie, “I love the show. I am so obsessed with doing this show,” adding that in Season 2 the school goes co-ed! “I wanted to spend more time on the girls… It gets deeper… The thing that I’ve been wanting to do since the beginning of the show is [address] the inequality in men’s sports versus women’s.”

Stamos also shared that his friend Bob Saget’s death inspired a storyline on the show.

John said, “I’m going to give you an exclusive here on ‘Extra.’ When Bob died, we started the season right after that, and I pitched the story… I said, ‘What if Coach Korn, his friend passes away, and all of a sudden he starts thinking of his own mortality and his own legacy…?’ With Bob, I wish he was around to see the tsunami of love that he got, so I wanted the girls to throw me a memorial while I am alive… It’s inspired by Bob.”

Katie asked if he thinks about his own mortality, and John said, “Now that I have a son, I think about mortality… I think I am pretty proud. I hope people will say I was a nice guy and a good dad.”

His 4-year-old, Billy, just had his first day of school. “He was like, ‘Bye, Dad’ and just walked. I was just crying… He was just fine and he loves going… I say, ‘Do you want me to walk you in?’ He is like, ‘No, no, I’m gonna walk up.’”

Katie said he is independent, while John smiled and said, “Or he is embarrassed?”

Stamos shared, “He doesn’t get it yet. For four years, I have been trying to get him to think I was cool.” Recalling a car ride when the Beach Boys song “Kokomo” came on, he said, “I said, ‘Isn’t this cool? Your dad played with the Beach Boys.’ He said, ‘Dad, do you know the Beatles?’”

But he does get major points for his other Disney projects, like voicing a character on “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.” John said, “Sometimes he will sit on my lap while I record.”

He went on, “Now he’s moved on to ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends,’ and I am over there doing Iron Man, so that’s cool.”

John is voicing Iron Man on the animated show on Disney+, but Stamos revealed he would step into the actual MCU “in a heartbeat.”