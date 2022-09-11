Prince Harry on Missing Queen Elizabeth: 'It's a Lonely Place... Without Her'

Getty Images

Prince Harry is breaking his silence about the death last week of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at 96.

The Sun reports Harry — on a Saturday walkaround with his wife Meghan Markle, brother Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton — confided to mourners outside Windsor Castle, "It's a lonely place up there now without her," referring to his "Grannie."

Harry and Meghan had been on a short European trip at the time of Elizabeth's peaceful passing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and was able to be with her in her final moments.

He and Meghan and William and Kate put on a show of solidarity by reuniting for the walkaround, following two years of bad blood in the wake of Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Though it was initially reported King Charles III directed William to invite Harry to accompany him outside the castle, Richard Kay has confirmed this is not true, and reports that the gesture was purely William's.

Also on the walk, Meghan was seen hugging a teenage girl, who later spoke to CNN about the "amazing moment."

"We were just waiting for her to come," the 14-year-old said. "And she came near me and asked my name and how long I was waiting and I asked her if I could have a hug and she hugged me back... I can't really explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice."

"I guess I felt like I needed to, in a way," she said. "I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do.

She went on to say she feels sympathy for Meghan because of the Queen's death as well as because of Markle's ups and downs with the royals.