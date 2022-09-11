Catherine Zeta-Jones on Playing Morticia and Starring in 'National Treasure' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones was at D23 this weekend for the release of the official trailer for “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the upcoming Disney+ series based on the films.

Her husband Michael Douglas, while a part of the MCU, was not at the event, with Catherine telling “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “He is shooting in Paris. He did send his best regards to me as I came into the convention center.”



Having seen Douglas in a trailer for the forthcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Katie told Catherine, “I need you in an MCU movie.”

Zeta-Jones is good to go! “Pick which one — I am pretty agile," the Oscar winner said. "I think I have some superhuman powers… That would be fun.”

She is also definitely having fun being part of the Disney family! “We all know how big Disney is," she observed. "The fanbase… But you have no hint of it until you're in it.”

Catherine said of working on the series “National Treasure: Edge of History” with Justin Bartha, Lisette Olivera and more, “I had a really good time on this.”

As for playing Morticia Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton series “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega in the title role.

“It was one of those great, all-come-together few years. Doing 'National Treasure' and then before that I worked with Tim Burton, which was a dream come true to play such an iconic character… It was really great to step into those Morticia black robes."

Was one a better experience than another? "I had a ball in both," she said — a great problem to have when you can't choose!

As for her kids' reactions, she smiled and said, “My kids are like 22 and 19 — they are always 'kids' to me, but I became super cool when I told them I was in 'National Treasure' and super cool when I was in 'Wednesday.'”