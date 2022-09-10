Queen Elizabeth's Funeral — All the Details

Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has announced important details of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth, two days after her death at 96.

The monarch will receive a state funeral on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

This will be the first funeral for a monarch at this location in 300 years.

After, a committal will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister, Princess Margaret.

As of now, the coffin in which the Queen's body rests is at Balmoral Castle, where she died, in the ballroom, allowing close family members and staff to pay respects in private.

"People who have known Her Majesty" — according to People magazine — will carry the coffin out of the castle, en route to Edinburgh. It will be a six-hour drive.

Once there, it will go to Holyroodhouse.

On Monday, the coffin will be taken in a procession to St. Giles' Cathedral, where she will lie at rest until Tuesday, ahead of a flight to London.

The Queen's coffin, when all is said and done, is expected to arrive in London at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13.

The following day, she will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a procession that starts at 10:44 a.m. local time.