Charlie Cox on How Daredevil Fits in the MCU and If He’ll Be an Avenger (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil, and he dished with “Extra’s” Katie Krause at D23 about reprising the role.

Cox played Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer and superhero, in the Netflix show "Daredevil" for three seasons, and now he’s back for the new Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Katie asked if the new show would be a continuation or something new, and Cox said, “I don’t know anything. I haven’t seen a script… My feeling is, based on the title ‘Born Again,’ I think that the sense is it is a new beginning, it is going to be different, it is going to be totally different. It is going to be new stories, and new ideas.”

He noted that Kevin Feige had previously explained, “It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.”

Does he see Matt Murdock aka Daredevil joining the Avengers?

Charlie said with a laugh, “I see him as being a key member of the Avengers, imperative to everything that they do.”

He added, “How far do you dare to dream?” Getting serious, he said, “I have no idea.”

Before the 18-episode series launches, fans will get to see Charlie in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Now, Cox wants “She-Hulk” star Tatiana Maslany to be a guest star on “Daredevil: Born Again.”

“I really want Tatiana to come back… I had such a blast working with her and the characters’ chemistry was so fun and I’m really excited to see that episode… so I would love for her to make an appearance in the show.”

He also praised the fans who worked so hard to bring him back as Daredevil after the show ended in 2018.