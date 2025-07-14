Aidan Monaghan/HBO

There is a new Harry Potter in the house!

HBO just released a first look image at Dominic McLaughlin, the star of the “Harry Potter” television series.

In the pic, Dominic is wearing Harry’s Hogwarts’ robes and donning the wizard’s round glasses. Fans can also catch the hint of a lightning bolt scar on his forehead.

Production is now underway at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, U.K., and McLaughlin holds a slate that reveals it is “Scene 1” and “Take 1.”

It was previously announced that Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will join Dominic as Harry’s two best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Lox Pratt will play Harry’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Other notable cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

HBO just announced a few more key casting decisions: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The show, which will debut in 2027, is a remake of the eight-film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione and Rupert Grint as Ron.

“Extra” recently spoke with Tom Felton, who played Draco in the films, about reprising the role for his Broadway debut in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

He shared, "Well, it's a bit of a pinch-me moment, really. I think for the first week I still woke up thinking I was dreaming that this is gonna happen. I didn't see it coming, and I could not be more thrilled to step into old shoes but in a very new light in one of, if not the greatest, city in the world.”

And yes, he has tried on the wig!

“The wigs, the costumes… I won't lie, when the wig came on, I got a bit, I got a bit misty-eyed… I don’t know, I just never thought I'd see my hair bleached blonde again. But yeah, I couldn't be more excited, huge fan of the show, huge fan of Broadway. It's an actor's dream come true and so far everyone's been delightful, so I look forward to joining the community.”

Sharing one person who will definitely be in the audience on opening night, he said, “Just my mom. She's standing behind me somewhere but, quite ironically of course, my mom was the first one to try and buy tickets online. I said, ‘Mom, I've got you.’”