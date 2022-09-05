Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!

Getty Images

Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports.

She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was "inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora."

Lima is already the mother of daughters Valentina, who is 12, and Sienna, 9, with ex-husband Marko Jarić, a Serbian basketball star.

The former Victoria's Secret model had been showing off her bump leading up to the big event, including on the red carpet at Cannes.

She first announced she was expecting on TikTok, revealing a montage of times that Lemmers — a film producer — has scared Lima.