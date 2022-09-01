Anne Heche Did Not Have a Will When She Died

Getty Images

Anne Heche died earlier this month at 53, and now Us Weekly reveals she did not have a will.

Heche was the mother of son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper. In court docs obtained by the magazine, Homer is requesting to be the administrator of her estate.

The papers state, “The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor. Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor.”

Anne’s annual income is listed as “unknown.”

Heche was in a fiery crash on August 5, and later died of her injuries on August 12. She was taken off life support on August 15, after her organs were donated.

Her family and friends released a statement to Us Weekly via Anne’s rep after she died that said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Homer also released his own statement saying, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Coley posted a video tribute to Anne, saying, “In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”

He later added, “I like to think [Anne is] free — free from pain, and enjoying or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey.” He went on, “She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in, and it was always love. It was all about love.”

Coley and Anne were married in 2001, but split in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2009.