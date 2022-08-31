Princess Diana: Prince William & Prince Harry to Mark Her 25th Death Anniversary Apart

Getty Images

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, but her sons won’t be spending the day together.

A royal source tells People that Prince William will be with his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The family has a lot on their plate at the moment, between moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, and the kids starting at a new school, Lambrook, next week.

Prince Harry will be across the pond in California with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

Last week, Harry spoke about the anniversary during a speech at a polo game for his charity Sentebale. He said at the time, "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Mourners also left tributes to Diana at her former home, Kensington Palace, including flowers and photographs of the late princess.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer honored her on Twitter with a photo of their family’s flag at half-mast at their childhood home, Althorp House. Diana was laid to rest on an island on the property.

While Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been tense over the past few years, they did reunite to honor Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in 2021.

The brothers put aside their differences for a rare appearance together to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London.

The bronze statue, commissioned in 2017, features Diana with her arms around two children, and was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

At the time, William and Harry remembered their mother in a statement: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”

The message went on, “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”