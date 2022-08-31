Betty White's Treasures Up for Auction: 'Golden Girls' Scripts, SAG Award, Gowns Galore

Getty Images

Over eight months after her death at 99, Betty White will be the star of one last show — a massive auction of her most treasured possessions.

Julien's Auctions

From September 23-25 — longer than a St. Olaf story — Julien's Auctions will host the event, which features well over 1,000 lots, everything from her SAG Life Achievement Award to everyday jewelry to "Golden Girls" scripts signed by the whole cast.

There's even a signed copy of John Steinbeck's Nobel Prize acceptance speech — Betty and her late husband Allen Ludden were close pals of the esteemed novelist.

Check out some other highlights:

Julien's Auctions

A size 12 lavender dress worn by Betty in promotional images for "The Golden Girls" in 1986. The dress is 36 years old, but like Rose Nylund's mother used to say, "The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana."

Julien's Auctions

Betty's original director's chair from her time on "The Golden Girls."

Julien's Auctions

A cream, woven-enamel ring with matching earrings from Betty's personal collection, all of which were worn on multiple episodes of "The Golden Girls."

Julien's Auctions

How would you like to own this gorgeous gown worn by White to the 1990 Emmys?

Julien's Auctions

The announcement card and envelope from the 1976 Emmy Awards, at which Betty won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Mary Tyler Moore."

Julien's Auctions

A stunning, blown-up image of animal-loving Betty cuddling with a lion.