Sylvester Stallone Responds to Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are one step closer to divorce.

People reports Stallone responded to her filing on Monday, agreeing that their 25-year marriage is "irretrievably broken."

He also denied Jennifer’s claim that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Sly pushed back on her request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home, but he’s not opposed to her restoring her maiden name.

The “Rocky” star’s papers note that Flavin "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees."

Last week, TMZ reported that a big fight over Stallone’s dog Dwight had caused the breakup, leading Flavin to file for divorce.

Stallone denied the claim, telling the outlet in a statement, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Prior to the dog story making headline, Jennifer broke her silence about the split.

She told People, “I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Jennifer added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Breakup rumors were already swirling about the couple, after Sly had a tattooed image of Jennifer on his right shoulder replaced with a dog.

Sly’s rep, however, claimed that the tattoo news was a misunderstanding, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Fueling split rumors, Jennifer also posted a photo with their three girls with the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Earlier this year, the Stallones appeared on their daughters Sophia and Sistine's "Unwaxed" podcast, on an episode called "Stallone Family Therapy." The interview is now hauntingly ironic.

Sophia comments that her mom and dad are "polar opposites" but "literally cannot live without one another."

When asked what they do for each other, Jennifer says, "I keep him extremely organized... So I do everything from the minute we wake up to getting him coffee... I go through your schedule, you tell a few jokes, I laugh, that's what keeps us going." She adds, "He's the funniest man I've ever met."

Stallone teases, "I just aggravate the hell out of her," before adding, "I think she's fantastic, an amazing woman. I tell her that every day. I don't know how she holds it together. She's just amazing, but she's a little crazy... When I say 'crazy,' I mean 'good crazy.'"

When asked about how they keep their relationship "young and fun," Jennifer says, "We just don't take it too seriously."