Britney Spears Lashes Out at Family in Bombshell 22-Minute Video: 'They Killed Me'

Instagram

Though Britney Spears has been increasingly vocal about her 13-year conservatorship, and has not shied away from lashing out at her family over their part in it, she said more than ever in a bombshell 22-minute video that dropped on YouTube Sunday.

It was deleted shortly after it appeared.

Before it vanished, the pop princess, in her own words, railed against the long-term "abuse" she says she experienced, noting that she turned down a big-money offer from Oprah Winfrey to tell her story.

"I get nothing out of sharing all of this," she confided. "I have offers to do inteviews with Oprah and so many people — lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it."

She clarified, "For me, it's beyond a sit-down, proper interview."

Going into depth about the horrors of her conservatorship, Spears said of her family, "They literally killed me. They threw me away. I felt like my family threw me away."

She described "performing for thousands of people a night in Vegas" and remembered "the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect," but noted, "I was a f**king machine, not even human, almost. It was insane."

She also reiterated that in 2019 she was forced into a mental health facility against her will, claiming it was merely over her objection to a single dance move during a rehearsal.

“They put me in an ignorant state of mind to make me feel like I needed them,” she said, quoting unnamed powers-that-be as saying, “If you don’t do what we say, we’re going to show you who’s boss.”

Spears also asserted that her dad Jamie Spears told her, “Now, you don’t have to go, but if you don’t go, we’re going to go to trial and you’re going to lose. I have way more people on my side than you... You don’t even have a lawyer, so don’t even think about it.”

She even said she had a secret relationship with a guy who was ready to leave the country with her.

Britney also savaged her mom Lynne, blaming her for not speaking up for her daughter. “I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds. My friend helped me get on in the end, but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me.”

“How the f**k did they get away with [this]?” Britney asked. "How is there a God? Is there a God?… I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?”

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart, said to have been recommended by her friend Madonna, is reportedly investigation allegations that his client was spied on by her own dad.