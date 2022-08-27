'American Idol's' Just Sam Was Hospitalized: 'I Seriously Need Help'

Instagram

"American Idol" winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz reached out to her Instagram followers Friday, letting them know she is not okay.

Luckily, a swift update revealed that things were looking up.

Sam wrote that she had been hospitalized this past week, but did not reveal why. She did note she now weighs "100lbs," which "is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."

After an outpouring of concern, she updated fans with a cheerful note of reassurance that read: "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital."

She also shared an image of a gift card: "I love you so so much. I just wanted to send you a lil something to show my appreciation. I hope you feel better."

In a video, Sam said, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!"