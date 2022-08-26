Sherri Shepherd & Liz Vaccariello Treat Kids to Story Time for the JetBlue Soar with Reading Initiative

Kids in Newark were treated to a special story time today as part of the JetBlue Soar with Reading Initiative!

The event was a way to celebrate the kids of Newark ahead of the 2022 MTV VMA Awards, which take place in the city on Sunday.

Actress Sherri Shepherd, who read “Pretzel” by Margaret Rey, and People Magazine Editor Liz Vaccariello, who chose “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle, were on hand to read to the kids.

Sherri told us, “I was so excited when they asked me because I love to read… I know the joy of reading and I know there are kids in underserved communities who don’t have access to books.”

The initiative is setting up digital book vending machines for children in the community, and Shepherd commented, “The fact that JetBlue is coming in with vending machines, you can order [the books] and they deliver them and you can start your own library. Once you start reading it is amazing the world that opens up to you through books.”

Liz added, “This is at the intersection of two things I love so much: reading and storytelling. To show kids the delight of reading, and for JetBlue to be giving kids access in such a fun way, that vending machine way, is a really positive experience.”