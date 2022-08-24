Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Split After Fight Over Dog (Report)

Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split after 25 years of marriage, and a new report says it was over a dog.

Sources tell TMZ Jennifer filed for divorce on Friday, after a big fight with Sly over his new dog. The insiders claim he wanted a Rottweiler to help protect the family, but she didn't. He then got the dog anyway.

Stallone shared pics and videos of his new dog Dwight on Instagram this month, writing, "So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four legged friend ”DWIGHT“ my characters name from the ['Tulsa King'] Series, keep punching and keep barking !!! Thank you very much to Trainer and breeder Dave Smith and his wonderful wife!!!"

Sources added that Sly has been filming in Oklahoma, and was shocked when Flavin filed for divorce.

The dog story might explain why days after she filed, Sly had a tattooed image of Jennifer on his right shoulder replaced with a dog. The new ink caused split rumors.

Sly’s rep, however, claimed that the tattoo news was a misunderstanding, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Fueling split rumors, Jennifer also posted a photo with their three girls with the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Now, in her divorce docs, Flavin is asking for their Palm Beach house, at least during the divorce proceedings.

She’s also accusing Sly, who is worth a reported $400 million, of hiding or moving marital assets. There is no mention of a prenup.

According to the docs, Flavin claims, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Jennifer is asking that Sly not be allowed to move shared assets. She also wants her name legally restored to Flavin.

In May, Stallone posted an Instagram tribute to Flavin for their 25th anniversary.

The actor wrote, "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Earlier this year, the Stallones appeared on their daughters Sophia and Sistine's "Unwaxed" podcast in an episode called "Stallone Family Therapy." The interview is now hauntingly ironic.

In it, Sophia comments that her mom and dad are "polar opposites" but "literally cannot live without one another."

When asked what they do for each other, Jennifer says, "I keep him extremely organized... So I do everything from the minute we wake up to getting him coffee... I go through your schedule, you tell a few jokes, I laugh, that's what keeps us going." She adds, "He's the funniest man I've ever met."

Stallone teases, "I just aggravate the hell out of her," before adding, "I think she's fantastic, an amazing woman. I tell her that every day. I don't know how she holds it together. She's just amazing, but she's a little crazy... When I say ‘crazy,’ I mean 'good crazy.'"

When asked about how they keep their relationship "young and fun," Jennifer says, "We just don't take it too seriously."