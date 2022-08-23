Sylvester Stallone’s Rep Denies Rumors of Marriage Trouble After His Tattoo Cover-Up

Sylvester Stallone’s rep just explained why the star had a tattoo of his wife Jennifer Flavin covered up.

Stallone had an image of Jennifer on his right shoulder, but it was recently revealed that he had it replaced with a dog.

The cover-up sparked split rumors, along with a photo Jennifer posted with their three girls with the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Sly’s rep, however, says it is a misunderstanding, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”