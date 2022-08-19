Celebrity News August 19, 2022
Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby #4
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato just welcomed their fourth child.
The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing the name of their baby girl. The post said, “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers just spoke with Michael earlier this month about his tour and the singer revealed he was on baby watch.
Michael said, “We are still on baby watch, and if it happens while I’m on the road and my wife is at home, I’m in big trouble.”
He continued, “I stop the tour for a break of nine days so I can go home and be there.”
The couple was “so excited” to meet their baby girl. He said, “Hospital bag is packed. I have a heating pad for her. I have all the stuff.”