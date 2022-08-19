Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby #4

Getty Images

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato just welcomed their fourth child.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing the name of their baby girl. The post said, “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers just spoke with Michael earlier this month about his tour and the singer revealed he was on baby watch.

Michael said, “We are still on baby watch, and if it happens while I’m on the road and my wife is at home, I’m in big trouble.”

He continued, “I stop the tour for a break of nine days so I can go home and be there.”