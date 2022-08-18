The Birkin Hunter Michelle Meech Reveals How to Spot a Fake

Instagram

Meet Michelle Meech, Hollywood’s Birkin Hunter! She’s the go-to woman for the most expensive purses on the planet.

These high-end purses with price tags between $8,000 and $12,000 are in demand, and even celebs can have trouble tracking them down.

“Extra” caught up with Meech, who dished on helping Kanye impress Julia Fox back when they were dating and revealed how to spot a fake Birkin.

While Michelle helped nab a bunch of Birkins for Julia’s 32nd birthday party, she tells us, “[Kanye] gifted Julia Fox what would be considered an exotic because she got an ostrich… He was very particular about colors. He didn't want anything bright.”

She’s also worked with Cardi B, and credits her friend, City Girls rapper JT, for influencing her career. “She might not even know this, but she was that person who pushed me to get to where I am.”

Michelle was a law student who got her start working in retail.

She explained, “It always kind of stuck with me… from department stores to then high-end luxury stores or boutiques, and I just figured out a way how to get paid for shopping.”

If you want a Birkin bag, you could win the lottery… or Michelle could level up your style game!

“I can definitely find preowned bags… there's a huge market for that,” she said.

Meech also explained how to spot a fake Birkin, saying “the handle, the hardware and even the stamp” are the easiest ways to tell. “It’s very hard to mimic the hardware or the handles,” she said.