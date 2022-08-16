Mark Ruffalo Talks MCU Future and Possible ‘Hulk’ Solo Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios

On Monday, Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany hit the Los Angeles premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Mark and Tatiana about the movie, as well as his future in the Marvel Universe.

Mark isn’t closing the door on his future in the MCU, saying, “I don’t know, Whatever they have an appetite [for]… I’m around.”

Ruffalo felt “amazing” to hand over the Hulk to Maslany. He added, “We had the best time and she’s the best. I couldn’t be happier passing the Hulk banner.”

Tatiana plays Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, who joins the family crime-fighting business.

Tatiana chimed in, “I feel like those mo cap suits and us just, like, playing felt like two kids in pajamas… It really was, like, so free and, like, despite all of these technical, you know, demands, it was really so much fun.”

Mark added, “Coming out of COVID and just being free and having fun and playing with each other was just beautiful.”

The first time that Mark played Bruce Banner was in 2012. Sharing what the past decade has meant to him, Ruffalo said, “I mean, it's made my career, it's made my life really beautiful.”

“And I've gotten to do a lot of different things with it over those 10 years and keep it interesting, hopefully, for the audience, but certainly for myself and I just got to work with really beautiful people… It's been a huge gift to me… I'm really grateful for,” Mark emphasized.

Is Tatiana ready to play She-Hulk for 10 years? She answered, “Yes, I hope that I have the same dexterity, physical dexterity, as you do in 10 years with this character because I saw you do that when you were, like, Bruce Banner on the ground and you stood up and were the Hulk, you did that transformation in three seconds, not even one second without using your arms… Do you know that you can get up off the ground without, without actually getting up off the ground?”

Tatiana described her character, saying, “She… isn't awesome by any stretch, you know, she's very human and very flawed and kind of in denial that this thing has happened to her, and I think that's a very relatable, you know… and she's also, like, yeah, she's just, she's not, I don't know, she's just not in any way the slick kind of strong female that we're conditioned to, like, want to see in these movies — she just really bucks the stereotype.”

The two also revealed what makes them “Hulk out.” When Tatiana answered “Supreme Court,” Mark said, “You set me up with that. Across the board: climate change, guns, Roe vs. Wade, and soon gay marriage. We're gonna have to have some serious hulking out on the Supreme Court.”