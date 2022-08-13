Teddy Ray, 'Pause with Sam Jay' Comic, Dies at 32

MTV

Teddy Ray, a rising-star comedian who made a splash on "Pause with Sam Jay," was found dead Friday.

He was 32.

Comedy Central confirmed his passing with a short announcement on Twitter that read, "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

According to The L.A. Times, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California, early Friday.

Ray was found dead in the residence, but his "cause of death isn't known."

Ray's death is being investigated by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Ray is well-known on the Internet for his outrageous routines. He was on Season 8 of "Wild N' Out" (2017), appeared on "Pause with Sam Jay" (2021), and was a host of MTV's "Messyness" (2021).