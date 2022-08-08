Celebrity News August 08, 2022

Celebrities React to Olivia Newton-John’s Death

Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Many big names, including Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, Katie Couric and Gabrielle Union, took to social media to remember Olivia, who rose to fame as an iconic singer in the ‘70s and as Sandy in the mega movie musical “Grease.”

Davis tweeted, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

Hugh was "devastated" by Olivia's passing. He wrote on Instagram, "One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit. It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."

Couric posted a video of Olivia performing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease.” She tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Gabrielle tweeted, “’Grease’ is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn.”

TMZ reported the Australian icon's husband John Easterling said she "died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She halted her career and fought it into remission, but it returned in 2013 and 2017.

Last year, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Olivia about her health and her 73rd birthday celebration with “Grease” co-star John Travolta.

In our last interview with Olivia, she shared, "I don't know that I am cancer-free, but I am stable and feeling well."

As for John, she dished, “He sent me a beautiful bottle of wine. He had dinner with us about a month ago, so I kind of feel that was a celebration.”

After hearing about her death, Travolta paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. He wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

