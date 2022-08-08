Celebrities React to Olivia Newton-John’s Death

Splash News

Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Many big names, including Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, Katie Couric and Gabrielle Union, took to social media to remember Olivia, who rose to fame as an iconic singer in the ‘70s and as Sandy in the mega movie musical “Grease.”

Davis tweeted, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

Hugh was "devastated" by Olivia's passing. He wrote on Instagram, "One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit. It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."

Couric posted a video of Olivia performing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease.” She tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Gabrielle tweeted, “’Grease’ is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn.”

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022 @dionnewarwick

Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022 @MiaFarrow

I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on "It's My Party." RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.



I hate this so much. She was only 73.



What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022 @YNB

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022 @DaneCook

Very sad news. Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer. Condolences to her loving family and friends. 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/O5xuNjbAx4 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 8, 2022 @RobinRoberts

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022 @JamesGunn

TMZ reported the Australian icon's husband John Easterling said she "died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She halted her career and fought it into remission, but it returned in 2013 and 2017.

Last year, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Olivia about her health and her 73rd birthday celebration with “Grease” co-star John Travolta.

In our last interview with Olivia, she shared, "I don't know that I am cancer-free, but I am stable and feeling well."

As for John, she dished, “He sent me a beautiful bottle of wine. He had dinner with us about a month ago, so I kind of feel that was a celebration.”