Beyoncé Breaks the Internet with Madonna Remix of 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé and Madonna fans didn't know what hit them Friday night, when a previously unannounced, "Vogue"-powered remix of Queen Bey's "Break My Soul" dropped on her website.

On the track, entitled "The Queens Remix," the Queen of Pop's "Vogue" is heavily sampled as Beyoncé sings her current hit "Break My Soul."

When it comes time for the rap, formerly devoted to Old Hollywood legends, Beyoncé — after giving props to "Queen Mother Madonna" — name-checks an exhaustive list of Black women in music.

She gives flowers to Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, (Erykah) Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl(and), Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni (Braxton), Janet (Jackson), Tierra Whack, Missy (Elliott), Diana (Ross), Grace Jones, Aretha (Franklin), Anita (Baker), Grace Jones (again), Helen Folasade Adu (Sade), Jilly from Philly (Jill Scott), Michelle (Williams of Destiny's Child), Chlöe (Bailey), Halle (Bailey), Aaliyah (again), Alicia (Keys), Whitney (Houston), RiRi (Rihanna) and Nicki (Minaj).

Beyoncé also includes all the major ballroom houses, from Xtravaganza to Mizrahi.

The electrifying remix is available for download on Beyoncé's site at $1.29.

It dropped the same day Madonna — celebrating 40 years in music with her upcoming "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" retrospective, out August 19 — released a duet with "Booty" singer Saucy Santana called "Material Gworrllllllll!" The song is a new twist on her 1985 classic "Material Girl."